Stones pelted, slipper hurled at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu : Watch Video

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s entourage was attacked with stones and a slipper was hurled at the TDP (Telegu Desam Party) chief while he was on his way to Amaravati. The slipper was hurled and slogans raised against Naidu by YSR Congress Party supporters, said reports. The incident took place when Naidu’s bus was headed towards the site of construction works in Amaravati.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: During the protest by farmers supporting YSRCP today, a slipper was hurled at the bus carrying former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as it was passing near Venkatapalem, on its way to the site of the construction works in Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/0Wyi3PjQTr — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

This was the first time that Chandrababu Naidu visited Amaravati after losing power about six months ago. He had left for his place from his residence in Undavalli.