Sunny Leone’s ‘Ragini MMS Returns 2’ song teaser out : Watch Here

Nov 28, 2019, 03:08 pm IST
Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is back .This upcoming 2019 erotic-horror web series is the fourth installment of Ragini MMS (franchise), after Ragini MMS (2011), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ragini MMS: Returns (2017).

Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “#HelloJi Tom ! Same team as #babydoll hope we have the same love JAI MATA DI Just a lil’ more wait, bacha hai din only ek! Aa rahi hai smoking hot @SunnyLeone to get you spinn’ & singin’ #HelloJi! Ab #RaginiMMSReturns Season 2 hoga aur bhi haseen ? Stay tuned!” Sunny Leone will feature in this special song, Hello Ji. The song promises to add “chamak, dhamak and lots of namak” to the web series.

