Trinamool Congress workers vandalize BJP district presidents home

Nov 28, 2019, 06:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP district president from North 24 Pargana, Falguni Pathra today alleged that her home situated at Barakpur and the parked vehicles were vandalized by Trinamool Congress workers.

BJP had suffered a huge set back in the recent municipal by-elections held in 3 constituencies.TMC won with a clear majority leaving back BJP and the Congress-leftist alliances.TMC reclaimed the two seats earlier won by BJP and Congress-leftist alliance. Earlier TMC workers had roughed up Joy Prakash Majumdar, former Karimpur BJP vice President during his election campaign visit to foster party spirit.

