UK issues rules to British directors when filming simulated sex scenes

UK Directors professional organization had issued a list of rules to British movies and mini screen directors which should be followed when filming simulated sex scenes and nudity.

The new framework will help actors to steer away from ‘Grey areas ‘ that leave actors vulnerable to exploitation. The 96 point guideline is meant to create “clear and shared professional expectations” with the aim that they will become standard working practice within the industry.

The guidelines include advice for producers, directors, writers, and performers. They ask TV professionals to consider whether a sex scene is really necessary, ensure that first auditions never involve nudity and advise production staff to debrief cast and crew after any nudity or simulated sex scenes.

The new rules will help the UK film industry to align in professionality with Hollywood movies in filming sex scenes.