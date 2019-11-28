World’s first ‘star war’ fire works, Different coloured shooting stars to light up Dubai sky soon

A Japanese startup company Astro Live Experience(ALE), is going to launch a microsatellite from New Zealand this Friday, November 29 at 8:56 PM NZ time. The space entertainment company ALE offers another level of fireworks by lighting up the sky with variously colored shooting stars which are pellets fired from the microsatellite to the Earth.

The visual spectacle will be outstanding with the Night sky filled with shooting stars of different colors.A short video of Burj Khalifa-worlds tallest tower and venue of the biggest New year fireworks are posted showing an imaginative shooting star fireworks experience.The satellite, known as ALE-2, will produce variously colored shooting stars.

The micro-satellite will be placed into Earth’s orbit and release 400 tiny pellets that replicate shooting stars as they hit the planet’s atmosphere. The company revealed the first show will take place over Japan in 2020, but after that private companies and governments will be able to put on a meteor shower anywhere and anytime.