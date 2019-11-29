Actress Nushrat Bharucha sizzles in this new avatar:See pics

Actress Nushrat Bharucha is just sizzling in her new metallic Dress. The photos of the actress has become viral on social media.

Nushrat Bharucha ventured into films with Kal Kissne Dekha (2009). Her first commercial successes come with the experimental film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ released in 2010 and the buddy film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ released in 2011.

Following a series of commercial failures, she starred in the buddy sequel ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ released in 2015, and her highest-grossing releases came with the comedies ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ ‘ and ‘Dream Girl’ released this year.