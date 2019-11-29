Chargers-cum-bluetooth speakers launched by Toreto: Price and specification

Premium electronics brand company Toreto has launched its all-new product named ‘Remix’. The ‘Remix’ series consists of of chargers that will have a built in Bluetooth speaker.

The series includes the Toreto Remix, Remix 2 and Remix Duo. The series is be available at introductory price of Rs 1,299, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999 respectively on e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

The devices come with 2.4 A fast charging USB output with 3W wireless speaker. It can also be paired with another Remix Charger for a TWS format, promising a 400mAh battery.

The series come with the latest Bluetooth V5.0. The product is only available in white color. Toreto Remix is powered by with a multi-circuit protection and loaded with a stereo sound feature to provide surround sound experience.