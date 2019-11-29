Fire in African Wild life safari park ,10 animals burnt to death

At least 10 animals including three giraffes were killed after a fire erupted at an Ohio animal park, officials said.

The fire sparked Thursday in a barn at the African Wildlife Safari Park in Port Clinton, some 36 miles east of Toledo, according to the local fire department. Police said when they arrived on the scene at 6:20 p.m., the barn where some of the animals were housed was engulfed in flames.

Along with the three giraffes, three bongos, three red river hogs and a springbok in the barn at the time of the fire died, said local media.