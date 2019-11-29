Law student abducted at gunpoint, gangraped

Jharkhand police has arrested 12 men for kidnapping and gang raping a girl. The incident happened at around 5.30 pm on November 26.

As per police the 25-year-old law student was with a male friend at Sangrampur area in Ranchi and at that time some men overpowered the woman’s friend and kidnapped her at gunpoint. They took her to a nearby brick kiln, where they took turns to rape her.

The accused were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, the statement said.

A car, a motorcycle, a pistol, eight mobile phones and the cellphone snatched from the victim have been seized from the possession of the accused.