Manju Warrier’s ‘first-ever’ horror film starts rolling

Malayalam’s lady superstar Manju Warrier has done almost all regular genres in the industry except horror. Now the actress is going to do the first ever horror film in career. The shooting of the film scheduled to begin early next month.

The untitled film is directed by debutant director duo of Raneejt Kamala Sankar and Salil V. Raneejt Kamala Sankar and Salil V had jointly scripted the Asif Ali starrer ‘Kohinoor’. They are also credited for the additional screenplay of Jayasurya’s upcoming thriller film ‘Anveshnam’.

The horror thriller move is penned jointly by Anil Kumar and Abhaya Kumar.

Sunny Wayne also plays an important role in the film. This is the first time that Sunny and Manju acting together. Alencier Ley Lopez is also doing a crucial role in the film .