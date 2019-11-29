These are the two actresses who rejected ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ song from Dilse

Malaika Arora is known for her item number Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se featuring Shah Rukh Khan. It should however, be stated here that before Malaika grooved to the song, two other famous actresses were approached it.

Choreographer and film maker Farah Khan has revealed that she had approached Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon and a few others to do the song, but all turned down the offer. Malaika took up the challenge and became an overnight sensation.

Farah Khan disclosed this information during a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which recently ended in Panjim, Goa. During this time, she also spoke about her journey as a choreographer and then as a director.