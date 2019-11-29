Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Malayalam actress Parvathy’s criticism against ‘Arjun Reddy’

Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda who rose into fame after the grand success of his film ‘Arjun Reddy’ has reacted to the criticism raised by Malayalam actress Parvathy against the film. Malayalam actress Parvathy openly criticised the film in front of Vijay Deverakonda during the recent Film Companion round table discussion.

Parvathy has been getting praises for her boldness,openness and political correctness. After Parvathy’s criticism the discussion about the film has once again started in the social media. And these talks going on about the film have irked Deverakonda.

“I’m very irritated right now. I can’t keep it in and I want to take it out. If I continue to keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me”, the actor said in a session held at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa.

“I’m normally very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was a genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don’t know what they are talking about. I feel they are very misplaced. I didn’t mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is the social media and media ‘hadavidi’. People go nuts. They don’t know what they are talking about. I dislike that people are celebrating at my cost. That’s my issue. I don’t care what you think of the film ‘Arjun Reddy’, misogyny or the interview”, the actor made it clear.

The film Arjun Reddy which was a huge blockbuster has been remade to Hindi and Tamil and both the remakes were also big successes.