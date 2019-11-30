13 killed, 20 injured in road accidents

At least 13 people were killed and 20 others were injured in two road accidents in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Around 7 people were killed and more than 20 people were injured as a pickup van fell into a river from a bridge near Vinchur in Dhule district on early morning on Saturday.

In other accident at least four people were killed and one person sustained injuries in a collision of car with a tanker. The accident occur in Rasayani on the Pune- Mumbai Express Highway. A car coming from Sangli district collided with a gas tanker killing the passengers including three woman and a men travelling in the car. Another woman has been admitted to hospital.