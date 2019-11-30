“BJP treating MLAs like animals”,says HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy, on Saturday, accused the BJP of trying to poach MLAs of his party.Speaking to reporters in Athani, Kumaraswamy said that the BJP is searching for “new animals” to be on the safer side before the byelections to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

“They (BJP) have already purchased many MLAs and treating them like animals. If anything goes wrong in the byelection, for safer side, they are searching for new animals (MLAs). Let’s see what will happen after December 9,” the JD(S) leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.