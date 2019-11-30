Cooperative employees sell onion wearing helmets fearing public outrage ,video goes viral

Employees of Bihar’s state cooperative company were seen selling onions while wearing helmets to protect themselves from public outrage.At a time when onion prices are selling in the markets for Rs 80-100, the employees of State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (Biscomaun) are selling them at Rs 35 per kilogram.

People stood in long queues, some as early as 4 am, outside the mobile outlets to buy onions.”I have been here since 4 am. Onions in the market are being sold for Rs 80-Rs 100 per kilogram while in these outlets they are being sold at Rs 35 per kilogram,” Sheela Devi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The employees of Biscomaun were afraid that the people could go berserk at any time, though onions were available in abundance.

In absence of any police protection, the employees wore the helmets to be on the safer side.”We are wearing helmets because we are concerned about our security. Yesterday, people started throwing stones in Arrah and many were injured. The administration has not arranged for security,” Rohit Kumar, an employee told news agency ANI, while addressing people to not break the queue.”You are seeing the crowds. Our vehicles are going to every colony to address the onions requirement. But, our lives are in danger,” said Manish, another employee.