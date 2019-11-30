Elton John reveals he p***ped in his diapers while performing a live stage show, ‘It was a live p***ping’

The 72 year old standing hit maker Elton John revealed that he was p***ping wearing a diaper during a live stage show two weels ago.

In a candid interview given to BBC Sir Elton John said the weird expressions on his face can be closely related to him p***ping while receving applause from the audience after the performance.The singer had a prostrate gland surgery recently and always wears diapers because of sphincter ring problem.

In the same interview, the Crocodile Rock singer opened up about his longtime struggle with baldness.

‘I don’t like being bald. I look like Shrek,’ said the Pinner, UK-born crooner.