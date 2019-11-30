Katie Price declared bankrupt, Demands exes to pay back the millions she spent on them

Bankrupt Katie Price has demanded that her former husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler pay her back for the £2million she claims she spent on them.

The former glamour model, who was declared bankrupt on Tuesday, risks having her remaining assets taken away to pay off her debts after she spent her £45million fortune. Sources have now claimed that the star, 41, wants money from Peter, 46 and Kieran, 32, who both share children with her because she ‘bankrolled them for years.’ Katies told both of them [Peter and Kieran] that she expects some cash from them as she bankrolled them for years when they were married’ revealed an insider close to her.

‘It’s payback time. She says she spent a fortune falling in love with the wrong men – now it’s time to get what she’s owed.’ Three-times divorced and mother-of-five Katie was married to Peter from 2005 until they expensively divorced in 2010.

Katie also had trouble with a court order which demanded her to pay fine after she publicized a sex tape of her former lover boy to an agency.

