Rapoo launched gaming headphones with 7.1 surround sound

A brand new professional gaming headphones with 7.1 sound has been launched by the technology brand company ‘Rapoo’. The new headset is named ‘VH300’ by the company.

The headphones come with comfortable, breathable padding on the ear cups and shall also have a long battery life enough for a day of gaming. The headest would also feature 50mm drivers, with Dual Chamber technology, frequency range between 20-20,000Hz and 7.1 surround sound, claims Rapoo.

The headset is available in black color. It has a blue LED light on the earcup. Having multi-platform compatibility out-of-the-box it will have support for PC, Xbox One1, PS4, Wii U and mobile devices. With a multi- functional Detachable microphone, the Headset also comes with a controller.

The headset is backed by a year-long warranty. The ‘Rapoo VH510 gaming headset is now available in India, across retail stores and e-commerce platforms. The headset is priced at Rs. 3,999.