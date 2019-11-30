DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘#RIPPriyankaReddy’: Celebrities condemns Priyanka Reddy’s murder

Nov 30, 2019, 08:50 am IST
Many prominent personalities including film actors come protesting and condemning the tragic murder of doctor Priyanka Reddy. Priyanka Reddy, a veterinary doctor was brutally on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday. Priyanka is suspected to have been gang raped before being murdered.

The Telengana police has arrested four lorry drivers for allegedly raping and murdering Priyanka.

Prominent actors including Akshay kumar, Nani, Sona Mohapatra and Nidhi Agarwal has condemned the brutal act. The actors shared their protest over their social media handle.

“Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi,we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces.We need stricter laws.This needs to STOP!”, tweeted Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

