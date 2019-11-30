Teaser of ‘Joshua Imai Pol Kakka’ released: See video

The teaser of ‘Joshua Imai Pol Kakka’,an upcoming Tamil movie directed by Gautham Menon was released. Varun of ‘Puppy’ fame is playing the lead in the film. The film is touted to be an action thriller.

The shoot for ‘Joshua Imai Pol Kakka’ is at the halfway stage. The shooting team will be heading soon to the US for finishing the remaining portions.

The DOP of the film is handled by Kathir. Music is composed by Darbuka Siva. The high-octane action sequences were choreographed by Yannick Ben.

The film is bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh’s Vels International. The film is supposed to hit screens on February next year.