Telangana minister on Gang rape and murder of Vet doctor”Despite being educated,why she did’nt call 100″

The Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali asserted the lack of public awareness for seeking police help citing the brutal gang rape and murder of a vet doctor on Thursday night in Cyberabad.

The home minister expressed his grief in the brutal murder and said” Despite being well educated she called her sister for help.If she had reached out to police seeking to help her life would have been saved. Police will reach there in 3 minutes”.He added that a public awareness drive will be launched on how to seek quick access to govt services.

The 26-year-old vet doctor was gang-raped and her body was found partially charred under a flyover 30 km from the toll plaza, where she waited for help having found her scooter punctured. As per reports the young doctor was brutally raped continuously for seven hours and later burnt by a truck driver and his assistant. Four convicts were arrested on Friday following the investigation.