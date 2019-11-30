Thieves now steal ‘Onions’ instead of money reveals vendors

Now thieves are not interested in stealing money instead they more interested in ‘onions’. This is revealed by shop owners in West Bengal.

Earlier this week, thieves had burgled onions from shop in West Bengal. The unusual case of robbery reported in Midnapore district in West Bengal. Here thieves had burgled a vegetable seller for onions.

The thieves, however, ”didn’t took a single paisa from the cash box” but lifted several sacks of onions, said the vegetable vendor Akshay Das to a national media. Das informed the media that the thieves had escaped with onions worth Rs 50,000, besides some garlic and ginger.

After this a truck containing tonnes of onions were reported missing from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the price of onions has crossed the Rs 100 per kilo mark in the markets of India.