West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar”Mamata not leaving any situation to tow me low”

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar alleged that the state CM Mamta Banerjee is not leaving behind any situation to tow him low even though this attitude is tarnishing her own reputation.

This is not the first time Governor is raising the issue to media. Earlier during Durga pooja celebrations, Dhankar had whined about the position of his chair in the stage. He complained that the Chair location was not fit for the status of the Governor.

Two days prior Mamta Banerjee had made a passing remark that the constitutional post of Governor is being widely misused.