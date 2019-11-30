Xiaomi launches FM Radio power bank with 10,000mAh capacity

Xiaomi has just launched a new power bank in the market..It sure does charge your smartphone and other electronics. But, in addition to the usual charging duties, it also serves radio.

Xiaomi has added an FM radio along with the power bank. The power bank can charge other electronics while powering the back at the same time. It is interesting that FM Radio does not seem to be an afterthought in the product.

The power bank is integrated inside the FM Radio encasing while giving access to the usual two USB Type-A ports. The overall design of the device looks inspired by a retro FM radio. Similar to other Xiaomi power banks, this new product features a 10,000mAh battery. The company has priced this unique product at just 138 RMB which is about Rs 1,408. This launch comes just hours after Xiaomi launched a power bank with an integrated hand warmer. Looking back, it is interesting to note that both these power bank products come with a similar price tag.