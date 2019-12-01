Bride waits for the groom’s party to arrive, Groom escapes with his family locking-up the home

A wedding ceremony in Amritsar, Punjab turned out to be absolute chaos when all the guests and the bride waited for the groom till late at night. The ‘Barat’- the groom’s party was expected to arrive in the evening but worried about not seeing them the bride together with her relatives went Grooms home only to discover they had left leaving the residence locked.

The marriage was arranged after a full-fledged affair for four years. The bride was broken as she had her Mehendi still wet in her hand. The bride soon lodged a complaint in the police station in which she blamed serious allegation against Mohit Sehgal and his sister having incestual affair. She alleged that video footage of her initimate moments with Mohit is with him and asked for police assistance to retrieve it back.

The police had registered a complaint and further disclosures are expected only after nabbing Mohit Sehgal