Cute Cuddly Koalas ‘functionally extinct’ after 1,000 killed in Australian wild fires

An estimated 1,000 koalas have died in blazes that have ravaged parts of eastern Australia for weeks. Fire crews have been trying to rescue injured wildlife from the wreckage, with devastating pictures showing burnt and bloodied koalas crying out for water.

The chairman of the Australian Koala Foundation, Deborah Tabart, said the fires have destroyed 80 percent of the koala’s habitat, which has already been hit by a prolonged drought and deforestation. Eucalyptus trees, Koala’s main source of food will take years to grow back and Deborah has urged the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take urgent action.