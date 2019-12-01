Hollywood to start work on ‘King of Pope’- Michael Jackson’s biopic

The King of Pop is reportedly getting a biopic, just a few months after the documentary Leaving Neverland rustled up sordid debates about Jackson’s legacy and the pedophilia accusations that followed his career for years.

Graham King, the producer of the blockbuster biopic of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody has reportedly secured the rights to Jackson’s life story from the late singer’s estate. Oscar-nominated writer John Logan is reportedly working on the script. Reps for King have not yet responded to Vanity Fair’s request for comment.

Deadline -the production company of Graham King, said that the film won’t be a “sanitized” portrait of Jackson, and the story will span his entire life. That means the film will certainly have to find some way to tackle the pedophilia claims that have been made against Jackson since 1993. The singer repeatedly denied the allegations for years and was acquitted on charges in 2005. However, the rumors continue to haunt the king of the pope even after his death.