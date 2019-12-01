India-Japan wants Pakistan to act on terror

India and Japan on Saturday voiced serious concern over the threat posed to regional peace and security by terror networks operating from Pakistan and asked it to take “resolute and irreversible” action to contain terrorism.

The two countries were exchanging their ideas and visions for strategic issues including the latest developments in the disputed South China Sea, evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to boost bilateral cooperation in co-development of military hardware, officials said.

The 2+2 dialogues for Defense and foreign affairs is an attempt to strengthen bonds between Japan and India by PM Modi of India and Shinzo Abe of Japan.