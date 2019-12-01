New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile successfully test fired : See Video

Russia has successfully launched a new Inter-Continental ballistic Missile (ICBM). The ICB named Topol-M has a range of 11,000 kilometer. The launching was carried out on November 28.

The missile have length of 21.9 meter length and 1.9 width. The missile has a total mass of 47,200kg. The missile at the time of development had a payload capacity of 500 kilo tonnes. But at present the payload capacity is 1MT. The missile also carried 6 Multiple Independent Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle, which can attack more than one target.

It is assumed that the Russian forces had around 80 Topol-M missiles. The Russia has earlier proclaimed that will not build Topol missiles in 2009.