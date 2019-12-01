Wild elephant raids an Army canteen: See video

People are afraid of Army. But for wild animals there is no difference. Now a video of a wild elephant marching into an Army canteen is storming the social media.

The bizarre incident of wild elephant entering the Army canteen occurred in Assam. The hungry wild tusker in search of food entered the Army canteen in Narengi near Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday.

The elephant did not hurt anyone in the premise but damaged the furniture in the canteen. The staff present in the canteen tried several ways to get the animal out of the premise. They attempted to distract the animal but it did not worked. At last they used a fire torch to push the jumbo out.