Actress Alia Bhatt break down while talking about her sister : Watch Video

Alia Bhatt on Sunday said she felt guilty for being a “terrible sister” for not understanding Shaheen as much as she should have during the latter’s battle with depression.

The actor said she got more clarity on her sister’s mental state after reading her book “I’ve Never Been (un)Happier”.

Alia, who accompanied Shaheen at a session on mental health, had multiple breakdowns while talking about what her sister went through.

“I am suddenly feeling very nervous. I am very nervous that I am going to start crying any minute because once we start talking about my sister and her…,” Alia said, choking.

The actor broke down and was consoled by her sister.

“I feel extremely proud, heartbroken and overjoyed at the same time. Even though I’ve lived with my sister my whole life, 26 years, I only understood what she was going through after reading her book.

“That makes me feel, on so many levels, so terrible as a sister. I feel like I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her, to think about what she was going through,” Alia said.The actor was speaking at ‘We The Women’ curated by Barkha Dutt.