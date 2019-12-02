Army man commits suicide after killing wife, sister-in-law

Indian Army jawan shot his wife and sister-in-law to death in a moving car before killing himself on Sunday.The incident happened at Ranitlab police station area of Bikramganj, Patna in Bihar.

The jawan — Vishnu Sharma — was travelling with his wife, son and sister-in-law in a car from Garhani Bhojpur to Patna. The reason behind the incident is not clear yet but it is reported that the jawan also tried to kill his son.

Vishnu’s son was in the front seat alongside the driver of their car. The jawan and his wife along with his sister-in-law were sitting in the rear seat. The driver, who was Vishnu’s uncle, said there was no tiff that had happened before the fatal shooting incident. Jawan’s uncle said that Vishnu first shot down his sister-in-law and then his wife. Jawan’s uncle said that he stopped the car upon listening the loud gunshot. The jawan wanted to kill the kid but his uncle saved the little one.

The jawan was suffering from dengue for the past one month and was coming to Patna for his treatment. It was then when he shot down his wife and his sister-in-law in the moving car before killing himself.

The jawan was on a leave for the past one and a half months. He took the leave to attend the wedding of his sister-in-law. On November 22, his sister-in-law got married. But on Sunday, she died after the jawan shot her down.