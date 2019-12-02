DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Five persons fall inside drainage: one dead, three rescued

Dec 2, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Less than a minute

Five persons fell into a hole which was being dug up for a drainage line. Three of the five persons have been rescued.

Two out of the five persons are fire brigade personnel. One fire brigade personnel identified ass Vishal Jadhav has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred in Pune. At least five people, including two fire brigade personnel, got trapped in a hole meant for a drainage line in the Dapodi area of Pune on Sunday evening.

However, during the rescue operation, the ground caved in due to which the two fire brigade personnel fell in the hole along with two other civilians.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close