Five persons fall inside drainage: one dead, three rescued

Five persons fell into a hole which was being dug up for a drainage line. Three of the five persons have been rescued.

Maharashtra: Five people, including two fire brigade personnel trapped in a hole, that was dug for a drainage line in Dapodi area of Pune. pic.twitter.com/DgBP0cas3T — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Two out of the five persons are fire brigade personnel. One fire brigade personnel identified ass Vishal Jadhav has succumbed to his injuries.

Pune: One fire brigade personnel, Vishal Jadhav, who had gone to rescue a person who had fallen into the hole succumbed to injuries. #Maharashtra https://t.co/HUKSgXpgla — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

The incident occurred in Pune. At least five people, including two fire brigade personnel, got trapped in a hole meant for a drainage line in the Dapodi area of Pune on Sunday evening.

#UPDATE Maharashtra: Three out of the five people have been rescued, who were trapped in a hole in Dapodi area of Pune. https://t.co/TXKd50JdfN — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

However, during the rescue operation, the ground caved in due to which the two fire brigade personnel fell in the hole along with two other civilians.