Former FBI agent Lisa Page, whose extra-marital affair with fellow former FBI agent Peter Strzok made international news, has broken her silence. The news grabbed headlines as the two FBI secret lovers had a strong bond of anti-Trump sentiments in their chats which became public.

Unlike Strzok, who testified before Congress about his messages and involvement with both the investigations into the Trump campaign and Hillary Clinton’s server, Page has remained silent for the near two-year stretch since the story became tasty tabloid fodder. The incident which had been stale now for the public started afresh when US President Trump during a campaign rally in October acted out an orgasming Lisa and Peter to cheer his supporters.

While his supporters lapped it up, Page most definitely did not. She had been dealing with this kind of abuse at the hands of the president ever since her texts with FBI agent Peter Strzok slamming Trump were cited as evidence of a vast witch hunt and became a rallying cry for the MAGA(MakeAmericaGreatAgain) crowd.

“It’s almost impossible to describe,” she said of the president accusing her of being a criminal. “It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

“But it’s also very intimidating because he’s still the president of the United States. And when the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me,” she said.

Page said that the attacks from the president have affected her daily life in a negative way and she only wants her life and privacy back. The Justice Department Inspector General’s report, coming on Dec. 9, will acquit Page from the accusation that her personal feelings towards President Trump affected her involvement in the Russia investigation.

