Hyderabad gangrape accused kept in the same jail in different barracks, Tight security for jail fearing public backlash

The four convicts held responsible for the brutal gang rape and murder of 25-year-old Hyderabad Veterinary doctor named now as ‘Disha’ are locked in the Cherlapally Central jail amid tight security. They are locked in different barracks of the same jail.

All the four culprits who are Truck drivers and cleaners approached their victim in disguise to help her and dragged her later to kill her in the most brutal way. A senior officer at Cherlapally Central jail revealed,” The four lorry workers were arrested a day before the murder of ‘Disha’ for trying to sexually harass a woman at the same area. But they were relieved by the court for 14 days of judicial remand on Saturday”.All the convicts are aged between 20 to 24.

The same day, in the evening the convicts got another victim to rape, kill and char.