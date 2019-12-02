India will soon get Onions from Turkey and Egypt, Move to control skyrocketing prices

Onions, which now taste like currency notes for Indians with prices crossing 100 rs mark for a kilo in retail markets in Delhi-NCR will soon get their values lowered.

The central govt efforts directing authorities to keep a buffer stock had not seen much effect on the retail price of one of the most essential commodities for average Indian grocer. Now Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTCI0) has placed an order on Centre’s behalf, for importing Onions from Turkey and Egypt to curb the prices. The Turkey Onions will start reaching India later this month.

The Narendra Modi led BJP government will import 11,000 Metric Tons (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt.The Central Government last week had admitted that it was unable to bring down the prices as it was not in its hands. Responding to a question on when the onion prices would come down, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, “It’s not in our hands.”

In North India where onions are used in almost every curry and salad, rival political parties of BJP had set up unique ways to protest the uncontrolled rise in essential commodity price surge. The SP party set up a counter where the workers gave Onion loans receiving Aadhar card as a mortgage.