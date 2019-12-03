” 120 BJP-RSS workers killed in Kerala because of left’s political vendetta”, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that around 120 BJP-RSS workers were killed in Kerala just because of political vendetta of left. The union Home Minister also said that the left parties has no right to talk about political vendetta.

Amit Shah was replying to the accusation raised by left MPs that the Special Protection Group (Amendment ) Bill was brought by Narendra Modi government for political vendetta against the Gandhi family.

” In Kerala, more than 120 BJP-RSS have been killed just because of your political vendetta” , said Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha today. He also replied to the objection raised by left MPs that their workers were also killed in political violence.

” That happens when the Congress comes and when left comes, but BJP workers always get killed”, said Amit Shah.