2 Civilians killed, 6 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Pakistan again violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir. 2 Civilians were killed and 6 others were injured in the shelling and ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces along the Lino of Control (LoC) on Tuesday. The Pakistani forces violated ceasefire in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

” At about 2.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the two sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly” said defence spokesperson.

The Indian Army is giving befitting reply to the cross border firing in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch.