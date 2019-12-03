30 civilians killed in attacks

A human right organization based in London has said that around 30 civilians were killed in three different attacks in crisis ridden Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has informed that the air strikes carried out by the Syrian government has killed 13 civilians in Maaret al Numan town of Idlib province.

While six others were killed in attack organised by Russian and government forces. 11 civilians were killed in an artillery attack carried out by the Turkish forces in Aleppo province which is ruled by Kurdish forces.

As per international organizations around 370,000 were killed in civil war in Syria which has started eight years ago. Millions of civilians were displaced due to the civil war which started in 2011.