Video of Sheikh Mohamed giving surprise to a girl on UAE National Day wins internet

A video shared by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation showing the kindness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces is winning the hearts of netizens. The video shows Sheikh Mohamed ‘s love and affection to children.

The video portrays the extraordinary gesture of Sheikh Mohamed to greet a Emirati girl at a public function. Aisha Mohammed Mushait Al Mazrouei, an Emirati girl wa largely ignored at the official reception for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz who visited UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed visited her On Tuesday and spent quality time with her. The photos were shared by Sheikh Mohammed.