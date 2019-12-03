Deepika Padukone consoles and hugs Boney Kapoor as he gets emotional at stage :Watch video

Veteran actress Sridevi’s sudden demise was a shock for the entire nation. The actress died on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai. She had flown to Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. On Monday, Sridevi’s biography was launched by her husband Boney Kapoor and actress Deepika Padukone. Titled ‘Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess’, the book has been written by author-screenwriter Satyarth Nayak and is approved by the late actor’s producer husband.

Videos and pictures from the event have been shared online. In the pictures, Deepika can be seen consoling and hugging Boney Kapoor as he got emotional at the launch.