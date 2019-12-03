Man kills his friend for sleeping on his bed

An Asian expat working in Dubai has been sentenced by a criminal court in Dubai for murder. The man has allegedly killed his friend for sleeping on his bed.

The convict has been sentenced to three years and deportation thereafter.

The accused has confessed that he has beaten his roommate for sleeping in his bed in their accommodation in the Al Qouz Industrial Zone. But he claimed that he did not intended to kill him. He realised that the other was dead only in the next morning. He fled the scene as others called the police.