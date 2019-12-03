Olympian Sushil Kumar demands removal of action scene from Commando 3

Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar expressed his discontent with a scene in actor Vidyut Jamwals’s Commando 3. The wrestler had his sentiments hurt when one scene depicts a wrestler in a bad light.

In the film, there is a scene where a wrestler is portrayed as a child molester as he publicly lifts up the skirt of the minor. Just then, Jammwal appears on screen to save her from the assault. “I strongly condemn this scene as wrestlers are respectable people of the society with good moral standing,” Kumar told ANI. “Filmmakers must apologize for portraying wrestlers in a bad light and must remove that particular scene from the movie,” he added.