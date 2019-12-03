Ponting explains who will have a sharper edge on Bowling attack -India or Australia ?

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting weighed Indian and Australian teams bowling line-up beforehand the upcoming Australian tour of India.

He opinioned Australia will have a better cutting edge over Indian bowlers who had been breaking records in their home grounds for quite some time. India pacers and spinners have played an important role in helping the team take the top spot in the World Test Championships table. However, Ponting feels the Australian attack is better suited in different conditions and that is why he has to pick them over the Indian bowling line-up.

“India’s is fantastic; (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami have been amazing for the last couple of years and then you put Umesh Yadav into the equation with Ishant Sharma, they’ve got some very, very good fast bowlers. And when you put (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja in there, their attack is very good.”

“But their spinners struggle more in Australia, Nathan Lyon has a much better record in Australia than the Indian spinners have. And I love the variation we have with Mitchell Starc in the line-up; that left-arm just provides a little bit of something different. And he’s bowling as well as I’ve ever seen him, so there are some even better signs for this Australian attack,” he added.