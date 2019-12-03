Stock market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has slipped down. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in losses today.

The BSE Sensex has ended trading at 40,675.45 registering a loss of 126.72 points or 0.31%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 11,994.20 showing a loss of 54 points or 0.45%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Hero MotoCorp TCS, Infosys, HDFC and Kotak bank.

The top losers in the market were YES bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bharati Infratel, Adani Ports, Zee Entertainments, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries and IndusInd bank.