Police have arrested a temple priest, who was on the run after raping a minor tribal girl in Kadapa district Andhra Pradesh . D. Ravi alias Satyanarayana, who was hiding in East Godavari district, was apprehended by the police after they were alerted by their counterparts in Kadapa.

According to police, the priest, who had changed his getup and was calling up his family by using the mobile phone of others, was arrested in Annavaram.