Terror incidents declined after abrogation of Article 370

The union government informed the Indian Parliament that terror incidents and cross-border terror attacks declined after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. This was revealed in a report submitted by the Ministry of home Affairs (MHA) at the Indian Parliament on Tuesday.

The data collected after August 5 on the day the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir was been released. The data shows that in last 115 days after August 5 the terror attacks and terror incidents were declined in the valley.

Earlier around 106 terror incidents were reported in 115 days. But now a decline of 17% was reported the report reveals.

” Incidents of terrorist violence declined after August 5. From August 52019 to November 27 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from April 12,2019 to August 4,2019″, said MHO.

” There has been an increase in the number o infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88 day period from August 5 to October 31, there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from May 9, 2019, to August 4,2019 “,added the report.