Tiger chases a safari vehicle: See the scary video

A scary video of a tiger chasing a safari vehicle in a National park is been viral on the internet. The incident took place in the Ranthambor National park in Savoi Madhepur in Rajastan on Sunday.

A group of tourists who were on a safari has got the luck of seeing a tiger in the forest. The team took the photos of the tiger. And then started moving then the tiger also started moving with the vehicle.

The tiger started moving parallel to the safari vehicle with the tourists. The tiger increased his speed as the jeep driver increased the speed of the vehicle. Then to get rid of the animal the driver tried another move. He stopped the vehicle and then took the vehicle back. The tiger who got confused in this withdrew from the scene.

The video has been shared on social media by news agency ANI.

See the video: