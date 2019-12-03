Toxic froth builds up in Chennai Marina beach shore

The hazardous environment pollutants are not affecting just Delhi. While it is the air that is highly polluted in Delhi, South India’s most famous beach, the Marina beach of Chennai is troubled with toxic pollutants surfacing as scum along the seashore.

The toxic froth is visually appealing like a wooly pure white carpet and visitors take selfies and photos with children and families for capturing the phenomenon. But the scenic visuals are only appealing to photos. The stench emanating from the froth is enough to cause nausea to anyone if breathed in for some time. Children were seen playing on the froth on Sunday when the beach got fully covered with toxic froth.

The Toxic scum is due to Hospital and Factory waste being directly dumped to sea as per locals here.