Woman biker caught riding without helmet,see what happened next : Watch Video

A woman motorcyclist in Cuttack refused to pay fine for not wearing a helmet on Sunday. When policemen asked her to pay Rs 1000 fine, she argued with the cops saying that she never wore the helmet in the past and would never wear it in the future as well. The video of the incident which took place on Sunday, December 1, has gone viral on social media.

The woman identified as Pritimayee Nanda was stopped by the traffic police at Madhupatna square for not wearing headgear while riding her two-wheeler. When asked to pay the fine, she argued with the police officials.

VIdeo Credit : Kanak News